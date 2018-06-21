Tammy Adams Thursday, June 21, 2018

Have a heart to serve? Love traveling? Looking for ways to use your skills to help others? Great opportunity awaits.

Great Shape!, a California-based nonprofit organization is launching its inaugural project in Grenada this August and is looking for volunteers for oral health care and education in the underserved Caribbean nation.

According to the World Bank, Grenada’s poorest residents live in its rural regions and 32 percent of the country’s 107,000 people are designated as "poor" with 13 percent designated "extremely poor." Residents living in more rural areas are unable to access the country’s mainstream economy because of inadequate infrastructure (poor road conditions and very limited ground transportation) and inadequate superstructure (housing, hospitals and markets).

Great Shape! has primarily been active in Jamaica but expanded its 1000 Smiles project to St. Lucia in 2015. Dr. Sherwin Shinn, recipient of the 2013 ADA Humanitarian Award, and Joseph Wright, founded the humanitarian project 16 years ago.

The dental mission trip will take place Aug. 17-26.

Volunteers can be dental professionals and nondental folks alike. Dentists, hygienists, chair-side assistants, front desk and support staff, family and friends are welcome to serve.

Participants will provide free care and education to people in low-income, high-needs communities in Grenada and will be part of a team of 20-40 volunteers coming from all over the U.S., Canada and beyond.

Until the end of June, groups of three or more volunteers will pay a discounted rate of $600 per person (in addition to the cost of airfare). Beginning in July, the non-discounted project fee will be $900.

All-inclusive luxury accommodations at Sandals La Source and in-country transportation are free, compliments of a partnership with the Sandals Foundation. All related expenses are tax-deductible.

The application can be found online at greatshapeinc.org. For more information, call the Great Shape! office at 1-510-893-1751 or email tiffany@greatshapeinc.org.

To learn more about international volunteering and explore international volunteer opportunities, visit the ADA Foundation's website.

The ADA Foundation will also hold a continuing education course on international volunteerism at ADA 2018 – America's Dental Meeting in Honolulu on Oct. 21.

The program is called Volunteer Internationally: Build Sustainable Oral Health Programs (8302). To register or learn more about ADA 2018, visit ADA.org/meeting.